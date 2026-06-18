Single-family home sells for $1.05 million in Hinsdale

A 2,458-square-foot single-family house, built in 1963, has changed hands.

The house at 801 South Madison Street in Hinsdale was sold on June 4 for $1.05 million, or $427 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently been purchased nearby:

· In July 2025, a 2,688-square-foot single-family residence at 410 South 8th Place sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $474. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,718-square-foot single-family home at 724 South Madison Street, sold in September 2025, for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $390. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 840 South Madison Street, in October 2025, a 2,583-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.43 million, a price per square foot of $552. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.