Wheaton residential properties sales: Sold May 25-June 7

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Wheaton reported from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7. There were 32 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,261-square-foot property on Polo Drive in Wheaton that sold for $417,500.

Wheaton

· Olivia Mariam Dauksas and Colin Joseph Brown to Helen Brewer, a single-family residence 1537 Coloma Court. $337,500, 2,182 square feet, $155 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Katijah Rogers and Thomas Rogers Jc III to Rogers Family Revocable Living Trust and Rogers, a single-family residence 519 North President Street. $162,000, 2,610 square feet, $62 per square-foot

· Caleb Bragg and Mary Bragg purchased a single-family residence 1222 Champion Forest Court. $1.18 million, 3,617 square feet, $326 per square-foot

· Michael N. Gluchman and Michael N Gluchman Trust to Trust Number 5622-WH and Chicago Title Land Trust, a condominium 255 East Liberty Drive, Apt. 608. $800,000, 1,871 square feet, $428 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Michael D. Glienke to Collin Becker and Ashley Becker, a single-family residence 0N700 Woodlawn Street. $777,000, 2,940 square feet, $264 per square-foot

· Jennifer Mainer to Mary Lou Deweirdt, a condominium 1484 Stonebridge Circle, Apt. B6. $230,000, 972 square feet, $237 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Caleb Bragg and Mary Bragg acquired a single-family residence 1222 Champion Forest Court. $1.18 million, 3,620 square feet, $326 per square-foot, five bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Eric Ochoco to Mykhailo Leshchyshyn, a condominium 1440 Stonebridge Circle, Apt. J7. $225,000, 972 square feet, $231 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Pat A. Theobald, Susan F. Theobald and Theobald Family Trust to Nicholas Garcia, a single-family residence 921 James Court. $1 million, 3,218 square feet, $311 per square-foot

· Cathleen Anna Alcantara Family Trust and Salvador Steven Alcantara Family Trust obtained a single-family residence 933 Wheaton Oaks Drive. $555,000, 1,602 square feet, $346 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Hye Won Kwon to Santos Cristian M Calvo, a condominium 1120 Mount Vernon Court, Apt. C. $280,000, 968 square feet, $289 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Eleven Thirty Three LLC bought a single-family residence 605 West Park Avenue. $485,000, 2,150 square feet, $226 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Overby Trust and John Overby to Anit A. Gandhi, a single-family residence 1318 Gamon Road. $750,000, 4,992 square feet, $150 per square-foot

· Kimberly Ann Foster obtained a single-family residence 1262 Borough Court. $345,000, 1,466 square feet, $235 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ronnie Barnett and Kelly Barnett purchased a single-family residence 606 Glendale Avenue. $410,000, 2,106 square feet, $195 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Erik Sean Huenecke and Emily G. Huenecke bought a single-family residence 2340 Appleby Drive. $661,000, 2,239 square feet, $295 per square-foot

· Marta Tryskuc to Anh Vo, a condominium 850 South Lorraine Road, Apt. 3J. $232,000, 1,126 square feet, $206 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Ravion Management Solutions Inc to William Lopez and Nanette Lopez, a single-family residence 615 Polo Drive. $417,500, 1,261 square feet, $331 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Maricor Villar acquired a single-family residence 2011 Brentwood Lane. $465,000, 1,687 square feet, $276 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Peacock Realty Inc to Irini F. Benjamin, a single-family residence 1026 Briarcliffe Boulevard. $368,000, 1,516 square feet, $243 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Colin Doyle and Kelly Doyle purchased a single-family residence 1926 Cheshire Lane. $630,000, 2,724 square feet, $231 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Paul F. Fahey and Monica S. Fahey to Erik Rosencrans and Lauren Murphy Rosencrans, a single-family residence 121 Brighton Drive. $1.38 million, 4,143 square feet, $333 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Bradley Marsden and Marian Marsden to Carole Catherine Lachapelle Living Trust and Lachapelle, a condominium 1122 Creekside Drive. $520,000, 2,868 square feet, $181 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Alex Blount and Katherine Blount to Steven R. Lasky, a single-family residence 611 South Woodlawn Street. $350,000, 900 square feet, $389 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Justin Park acquired a single-family residence 1530 North Blanchard Court. $640,000, 2,852 square feet, $224 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Teresa Jeanne Weiher obtained a single-family residence 1219 Golf Lane. $625,000, 1,647 square feet, $379 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Nicholas Pinchok and P M. Pinchok to Michael Scott Lennie and Vanessa Lennie, a single-family residence 2012 Somerset Lane. $900,000, 2,926 square feet, $308 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Brad Bozych and Ann Bozych bought a single-family residence 123 South Blanchard Street. $1.33 million, 4,372 square feet, $303 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Vangetson, Cecilia T Trust to Edward J Kaiser Revocable Trust and Laurie A Kaiser Revocable Trust, a single-family residence 606 West Franklin Street. $1.5 million, 3,843 square feet, $390 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Ilirjn Plaku acquired a single-family residence 213 South Summit Street. $311,000, 1,176 square feet, $264 per square-foot

· Wesley Ditchfield and Macy Ditchfield to James Mangione, a condominium 1682 Monticello Court, Unit D. $300,000, 1,125 square feet, $267 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Craig Ness and Emmanuelle Kiepe to John Petrando and Paige Petrando, a single-family residence 119 South Williston Street. $512,500, 1,374 square feet, $373 per square-foot