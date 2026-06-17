Three-bedroom home sells in Oswego for $750,000

A 2,688-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The house at 35 Eagle View Lane in Oswego was sold on June 4 for $750,000, or $279 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for four cars. The property’s lot measures 3.1 acres.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· In January, a single-family home at 23 Eagle View Lane sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 5500 Half Hollow Court, sold in April, for $730,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 20 Ottawa Court, in November 2025, a 2,542-square-foot single-family house was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.