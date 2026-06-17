Sycamore: Single-family home sells for $565,000

The single-family residence located at 985 Hamilton Drive in Sycamore was sold on June 1, for $565,000, or $120 per square foot.

The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 4,712 square feet. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1102 Oxford Circle in Sycamore, in April, a 1,790-square-foot single-family home was sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 176 Alfred Drive in Sycamore, sold in March, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.