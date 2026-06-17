Single-family home sells for $2.2 million in Elmhurst

The single-family home located at 499 South Parkside Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 5, for $2.2 million, or $525 per square foot.

The house, built in 2015, has an interior space of 4,193 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· In April, a single-family residence at 28 South Windsor Drive sold for $1.14 million, a price per square foot of $321. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 570 South Parkside Avenue, in May, a 1,488-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.66 million, a price per square foot of $1,116.

· A single-family house at 500 South Kenilworth Avenue, sold in March, for $1.8 million, a price per square foot of $253. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.