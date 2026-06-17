See all residential properties sold in Downers Grove, May 25 to June 7

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Downers Grove reported from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7. There were 27 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 795-square-foot property on Woodglen Lane in Downers Grove that sold for $205,000.

Downers Grove

· Smith Family Trust to Abbie Rae Sisto and Nicolas Sisto, a single-family residence 20W505 Elizabeth Drive. $715,000, 2,208 square feet, $324 per square-foot

· Prairiestone Builders LLC to Matthew Kopala and Sara Kopala, a single-family residence 1246 Warren Avenue. $625,000, 1,487 square feet, $420 per square-foot

· Patrick J. Pechnick and Catherine M. Valente to Rachel Zeeman Anderson and Timothy Anderson, a single-family residence 5204 Cumnor Road. $905,000, 2,128 square feet, $425 per square-foot

· Alex Valdez purchased a single-family residence 5701 Walnut Avenue. $742,000, 2,153 square feet, $345 per square-foot

· CHI Town Express Revocable Trust to John Phillips and Sharon Phillips, a condominium 4225 Saratoga Avenue, Apt. 311B. $185,000, 804 square feet, $230 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Thomas Obmascik and Kather Obmascik to Colleen Nash, a single-family residence 209 Herbert Street, Unit A. $665,000, 1,752 square feet, $380 per square-foot

· Andrew, Patricia L Trust to David Deangelis and Karen Deangelis, a single-family residence 5513 Aspen Avenue. $653,000, 2,668 square feet, $245 per square-foot

· Taylor Smith bought a single-family residence 4053 Cumnor Road. $605,000, 1,908 square feet, $317 per square-foot

· Michael Alberti to Jonathan Sandine, a single-family residence 4027 Glendenning Road. $795,000, 3,351 square feet, $237 per square-foot

· Adam E. Grimm acquired a single-family residence 420 Grant Street. $520,000, 1,456 square feet, $357 per square-foot

· John Gillham and Marilyn Gillham to Fredrick Nathan Arj Edmonds and Julia A. Edmonds, a condominium 4250 Saratoga Avenue, Apt. 214. $223,000, 1,250 square feet, $178 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Hana Kop obtained a condominium 5540 Walnut Avenue, Apt. 7B. $175,000, 900 square feet, $194 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Bradley Property Holdings to Satyam Raval, a single-family residence 425 40th Street. $360,000, 809 square feet, $445 per square-foot

· 1513 Ogden Holding LLC bought a single-family residence 4808 Linscott Avenue. $560,000, 1,288 square feet, $435 per square-foot

· Suzanne Michelle Ferry to Janice Krys Trust and Krys, a condominium 8025 Woodglen Lane, Apt. 112. $205,000, 795 square feet, $258 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Mary Akel and Nicole Hale to Ulugbek Ergashev, a single-family residence 6213 Leonard Avenue. $541,000, 2,382 square feet, $227 per square-foot

· Walter Gama and Vicky Gama to Andrew Davis, a single-family residence 5622 Belmont Road. $1 million, 4,608 square feet, $217 per square-foot

· Gary Wawak and Rebecca Wawak to Elizabeth Adebayo, a single-family residence 342 Maple Avenue. $530,000, 2,086 square feet, $254 per square-foot

· Luz E. Minyo and Andrew P. Minyo purchased a single-family residence 5530 Durand Drive. $767,000, 3,516 square feet, $218 per square-foot

· Evolution Property Investments LLC to Joshua Hill and Anna Hill, a single-family residence 6205 Belmont Road. $430,000, 1,608 square feet, $267 per square-foot

· Asima Choudry to Samiullah Choudry, a single-family residence 8301 Cambridge Court. $650,000, 4,091 square feet, $159 per square-foot

· Kenneth Bohanon and Nancy Bohanon to Braelyn Peterson and Kian Peterson, a single-family residence 627 Gierz Street. $746,000, 2,059 square feet, $362 per square-foot

· Lawrence Majewski to Trust 90023351619 and Chicago Title Land Trust, a single-family residence 4934 Stanley Avenue. $407,500, 1,152 square feet, $354 per square-foot

· Jennifer Ortinau to Christine Elizabeth Grady, a single-family residence 4938 Stanley Avenue. $1.11 million, 3,058 square feet, $362 per square-foot

· Chicago Title #8002372799 to Kelly M. Stapleton, a single-family residence 626 Sherman Street. $445,000, 975 square feet, $456 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Marek Kowal and Elzbieta Kowal to Robert A Scafidi Revocable Trust and Scafidi, a condominium 2900 Maple Avenue, Apt. 15C. $161,500, 655 square feet, $247 per square-foot

· Arthur Fletcher and Karen Fletcher to Dimitre N. Kolev and Iana K. Kolev, a single-family residence 4700 Stonewall Avenue. $910,000, 2,406 square feet, $378 per square-foot