Sale closed in Sycamore: $306,500 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 1730 Pebblewood Court in Sycamore was sold on May 26, for $306,500, or $232 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,323 square feet. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 10,363 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 1714 Brookhill Lane, in May, a 1,448-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $238. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 1247 Daniel Court sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 1325 Foxpointe Drive, sold in May, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $298. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.