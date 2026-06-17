Sale closed in Huntley: $535,000 for a residential home

A 2,758-square-foot residential property, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 11879 Chatfield Crossing in Huntley was sold on May 29 for $535,000, or $194 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,933 square feet.

These nearby homes in Huntley have also recently changed hands:

· In April, a residential property at 11791 Covey Lane sold for $423,000, a price per square foot of $272.

· At 11768 Chatfield Crossing, in May, a 1,924-square-foot residential property was sold for $444,000, a price per square foot of $231.

· A residential property at 11660 Windsor Drive, sold in May, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $262.