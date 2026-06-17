Sale closed in Hinsdale: $1.67 million for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 128 South Clay Street in Hinsdale changed owners on June 3.

The 3,730-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $1.67 million, or $448 per square foot. This is a three-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been sold:

· In February, a 1,844-square-foot single-family residence at 45 South Thurlow Street sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $502.

· At 28 South Clay Street, in March, a 2,560-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $391. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,042-square-foot single-family home at 13 South Thurlow Street, sold in December 2025, for $999,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.