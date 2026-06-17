Sale closed in Cary: $470,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 544 South Prairie Street in Cary has a new owner since June 1.

The 2,403-square-foot house, built in 1986, was sold for $470,000, or $196 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A residential property at 103 South Seebert Street in Cary, sold in April, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 258 South Stonegate Road in Cary, in April, a 2,349-square-foot residential property was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· In January, a residential property at 60 South Seebert Street in Cary sold for $269,000.