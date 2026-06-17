Residential home in McHenry sells for $490,000

A residential property located at 2605 Parker Lane in McHenry changed ownership on June 1.

The 2,237-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $490,000, or $219 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 15,246 square feet.

These nearby homes in McHenry have also recently been purchased:

· A residential property at 3203 Kendall Crossing, sold in April, for $529,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 3201 Christopher Court sold for $477,000, a price per square foot of $210.

· At 3109 Talismon Lane, in April, a 2,208-square-foot residential property was sold for $452,500, a price per square foot of $205.