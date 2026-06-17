Four-bedroom home sells in Tinley Park for $710,000

A single-family residence located at 7816 Marquette Drive S in Tinley Park has a new owner since June 5.

The 3,305-square-foot house, built in 1997, was sold for $710,000, or $215 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,544 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,305-square-foot single-family home at 7847 Marquette Drive S, sold in October 2025, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 7832 Joliet Drive S sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $144. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 7743 Marquette Drive S, in July 2025, a 3,181-square-foot single-family house was sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.