Four-bedroom home sells in Plainfield for $760,000

A single-family house located at 12929 Alpine Way in Plainfield changed owners on June 4.

The 3,410-square-foot house, built in 2006, was sold for $760,000, or $223 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 12,604-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In February, a 3,405-square-foot single-family residence at 13035 Grande Pines Boulevard sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 12915 Alpine Way, in June, a 3,474-square-foot single-family home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 13050 South Elizabeth Drive, sold in May, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $180.