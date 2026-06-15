Four-bedroom house sells for $419,000 in Oswego

A single-family house located at 424 Grape Vine Trail in Oswego changed owners on June 2.

The 2,176-square-foot home, built in 2005, was sold for $419,000, or $193 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 6,753-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 443 Grape Vine Trail in Oswego, in May, a 2,176-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 4312 East Millbrook Circle in Oswego, sold in January, for $426,000, a price per square foot of $273. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 4208 East Millbrook Circle in Oswego sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.