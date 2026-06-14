Single-family home sells in Joliet for $420,000

A 2,512-square-foot single-family house, built in 2018, has changed hands.

The house at 1107 Van Dyke Road in Joliet was sold on May 26 for $420,000, or $167 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,194 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 1108 Kolar Avenue, sold in May, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· In December 2025, a single-family residence at 8413 Eva Avenue sold for $379,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8304 Coop Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,008-square-foot single-family home was sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.