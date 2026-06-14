Sale closed in Elmhurst: $650,000 for a single-family home

A 1,712-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1948, has changed hands.

The home at 168 North Geneva Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 20 for $650,000, or $380 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 12,197-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· In April, a single-family house at 175 North Berteau Avenue sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $442.

· A single-family home at 209 North Maison Court, sold in March, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 228 North Maison Court, in May, a 1,261-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $488.