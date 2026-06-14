Property in Oswego sells for $567,500

A 3,109-square-foot property, built in 2010, has changed hands.

The property at 829 Preston Lane, Apt. 411 in Oswego was sold on May 18 for $567,500, or $183 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,601 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· A property at 530 Litchfield Way, Apt. 306, sold in August 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February, a 4,179-square-foot property at 555 Litchfield Way, Apt. 411 sold for $598,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 845 Preston Lane, Apt. 411, in November 2025, a 3,671-square-foot property was sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.