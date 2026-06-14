Plano: Single-family home sells for $275,000

A single-family house located at 306 Waubonsee Drive in Plano changed owners on May 29.

The 1,382-square-foot home, built in 2007, was sold for $275,000, or $199 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 6,295 square feet.

Other homes in Plano have recently been sold nearby:

· A single-family home at 331 Gregory Lane, sold in January, for $255,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3011 Hoffman Street, in April, a single-family residence was sold for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a single-family house at 2715 Hoffman Street sold for $225,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.