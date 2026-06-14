Brookfield-Riverside home built in 1893 sells for $345,000

A single-family house, built in 1893, has changed hands.

The home at 9501 Jackson Avenue in Brookfield-Riverside was sold on June 2. The purchase price was $345,000. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 3,113 square feet.

These nearby homes in Brookfield-Riverside have also recently been sold:

· A single-family home at 9532 Henrietta Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $316,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In November 2025, a single-family residence at 9532 Jackson Avenue sold for $338,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 9539 Lexington Avenue, in October 2025, an single-family house was sold for $410,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.