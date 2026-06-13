What were the best deals for residential properties in Will County the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Lockport that sold for $385,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County in the past week was $400,256. The average price per square foot was $206. A total of 303 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,966 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $385,000, five-bedroom house at 316 E. 13th St.

The sale of the single-family house at 316 E. 13th St. in Lockport has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1922 and has a living area of 2,980 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $129. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $385,000, single-family home at 19543 Division St.

The single-family residence at 19543 Division St. in Mokena has new owners. The price was $385,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,720 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $224. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $389,000, three-bedroom home at 404 Galahad Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 404 Galahad Road in Bolingbrook. The price was $389,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,755 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $222. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $390,000, single-family home at 696 S. Wellston Lane

A 1,606-square-foot single-family house at 696 S. Wellston Lane in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $243 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $394,900, four-bedroom home at 1100 Partridge Ave.

A 1,746-square-foot single-family home at 1100 Partridge Ave. in Bolingbrook has been sold. The total purchase price was $394,900, $226 per square foot. The home was built in 1977. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $395,000, single-family home at 17663 W. Bicentennial Drive

The single-family residence at 17663 W. Bicentennial Drive in Elwood has new owners. The price was $395,000. The transaction was completed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $395,000, single-family home at 12805 S. Elaine Drive

A 1,444-square-foot single-family home at 12805 S. Elaine Drive in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $274 per square foot. The home was built in 1979. The deal was closed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $395,000, single-family home at 257 Pine St.

The single-family residence at 257 Pine St. in Beecher has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000. The home was built in 2004. The transaction was completed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, single-family home at 20 Geneva Court

The sale of the single-family house at 20 Geneva Court in Crete has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The deal was finalized on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, single-family home at 2216 Olde Mill Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2216 Olde Mill Road in Plainfield. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,846 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The deal was closed on May 14.