What were the best deals for residential properties in Ogle County the week of May 18?

A single-family home in Rochelle that sold for $140,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past three weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $211,600, or $197 per square foot. A total of 35 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,458 square feet.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 18 to the week of June 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $140,000, single-family home at 321 W. North St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 321 W. North St. in Rochelle. The price was $140,000. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $147,000, single-family home at 706 Crest Court

The sale of the single-family home at 706 Crest Court in Byron has been finalized. The price was $147,000. The home was built in 1960. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $150,000, single-family home at 139 S. Maple Ave.

The single-family residence at 139 South Maple Avenue in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $150,000. The house was built in 1978. The deal was closed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $155,000, single-family home at 334 14th St.

A 1,193-square-foot single-family house at 334 14th St. in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $155,000, $130 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The deal was finalized on May 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $170,000, single-family home at 1011 S. Third St.

The single-family residence at 1011 S. Third St. in Oregon has new owners. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 1,428 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $119. The transaction was completed on May 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $174,000, single-family home at 203 Main St.

The single-family home at 203 Main St. in Lindenwood has been sold. The total purchase price was $174,000. The deal was closed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $175,000, single-family home at 7410 S. Rock Nation Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7410 S. Rock Nation Road in Dixon. The price was $175,000. The deal was finalized on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $182,500, single-family home at 307 S. Fifth St.

The single-family house at 307 S. Fifth St. in Oregon has new owners. The price was $182,500. The home was built in 1923 and has a living area of 1,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $156. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $200,000, single-family home at 103 Caroline St.

The sale of the single-family residence at 103 Caroline St. in Holcomb has been finalized. The price was $200,000. The deal was closed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $200,000, condominium at 430 Mill Ridge Drive

A 1,340-square-foot condominium at 430 Mill Ridge Drive in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $200,000, $149 per square foot. The condo was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on May 8.