What were the best deals for residential properties in La Salle County the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Streator that sold for $150,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in La Salle County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in La Salle County in the past week was $222,255. The average price per square foot was $148. A total of 57 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,401 square feet, four bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $20,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000, single-family home at 907 S. Park St.

The sale of the single-family residence at 907 S. Park St. in Streator has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The house was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $134. The deal was closed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $150,000, single-family home at 508 Sycamore Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 508 Sycamore Road in La Salle. The price was $150,000. The house was built in 1956 and the living area totals 768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The transaction was completed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $160,000, single-family home at 514 Marcy St.

The single-family residence at 514 Marcy St. in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $160,000. The home was built in 1917 and has a living area of 1,785 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $90. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $160,000, single-family home at 514 Marcy St.

The single-family residence at 514 Marcy St. in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $160,000. The home was built in 1917 and has a living area of 1,785 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $90. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $176,000, single-family home at 304 Cherry St.

A 1,120-square-foot single-family residence at 304 Cherry St. in Mendota has been sold. The total purchase price was $176,000, $157 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The deal was finalized on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $179,000, single-family home at 1107 Sanger St.

The sale of the single-family residence at 1107 Sanger St. in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $179,000. The house was built in 1954 and has a living area of 1,120 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The deal was closed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $179,000, single-family home at 1522 Laharpe St.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1522 Laharpe St. in La Salle. The price was $179,000. The house was built in 1880 and the living area totals 2,190 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $82. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $185,000, single-family home at 1428 Pickwick St.

A 936-square-foot single-family residence at 1428 Pickwick St. in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 1947. The deal was closed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $190,000, single-family home at 779 Colorado St.

The single-family residence at 779 Colorado St. in Marseilles has new owners. The price was $190,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,000 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $191,000, single-family home at 359 Crotty Ave.

A 960-square-foot single-family residence at 359 Crotty Ave. in Seneca has been sold. The total purchase price was $191,000, $199 per square foot. The home was built in 1910. The deal was closed on May 18.