What $300,000 can buy you in Kane County in the week of June 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kane County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $300,000

For a price tag of $300,000 ($177 per square foot), the single-family house, built in 1979 and located at 194 S. Walnut St., South Elgin, changed hands in May. The house spans 1,694 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $300,000

In May, a residential property, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, located at 137 N. East Ave., Aurora, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,320 square feet, was built in 1914 and was sold for $300,000, which calculates to $227 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 4,500 square feet. The deal was closed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $300,000

At $300,000 ($225 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 2300 Mayflower Drive, Aurora, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1970, provides 1,336 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on a 10,059-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $300,000

Situated at 131 N. Kendall St., Aurora, this single-family home, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, was sold in May for a price of $300,000. The property, constructed in 1915, sits on a 6,650-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $295,000

Priced at $295,000 (equivalent to $167 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2005 and situated at 3056 Mosedale St., Elgin, was sold in May. The home spans 1,770 square feet of living area, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 22.