What $200,000 or less gets you in Ogle County, May 18 to June 7

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region between May 18 and June 7. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Ogle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 18 to the week of June 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $200,000

At $200,000, the single-family residence located at 103 Caroline St., Holcomb, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. The property sits on a 5,015-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $200,000

Situated at 430 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, this condominium was sold in May for a price of $200,000, translating to $149 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2002, offers a living area of 1,340 square feet and sits on a 13,166-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $182,500

For a price tag of $182,500 ($156 per square foot), the single-family home, built in 1923 and located at 307 S. Fifth St., Oregon, changed hands in May. The house spans 1,170 square feet of living area. The property comprises an 8,353-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $175,000

Priced at $175,000, this single-family house situated at 7410 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, was sold in May. The property comprises a 1-acre lot. The transaction was completed on May 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $174,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 203 Main Street, Lindenwood, changed ownership. The property was sold for $174,000. The lot size encompasses 14,849 square feet. The deal was closed on May 13.