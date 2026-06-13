What $200,000 or less gets you in La Salle County in the week of June 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region in the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in La Salle County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $200,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $191,000

For a price tag of $191,000 ($199 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1910 and located at 359 Crotty Ave., Seneca, changed hands in May. The home spans 960 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 9,946-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $190,000

Priced at $190,000 (equivalent to $190 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 2007 and situated at 779 Colorado St., Marseilles, was sold in May. The house spans 1,000 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 4,356-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $185,000

At $185,000 ($198 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 1428 Pickwick St., Ottawa, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1947, provides 936 square feet of living space, and sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $179,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1522 Laharpe St., La Salle, the home spans 2,190 square feet and was sold for $179,000, or $82 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring 13,504 square feet, and the house was built in 1880. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $179,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 1107 Sanger Street, Ottawa, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,120 square feet, was built in 1954 and was sold for $179,000, which calculates to $160 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 4,792 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 11.