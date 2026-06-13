These residential properties were the best deals for Kendall County's in the week of May 25

A single-family home in Montgomery that sold for $294,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kendall County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kendall County in the past week was $352,538. The average price per square foot ended up at $186. A total of 46 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,888 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $350,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $294,000, single-family home at 19 Wyndham Drive

The single-family residence at 19 Wyndham Drive in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $294,000. The house was built in 1960. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $315,000, three-bedroom house at 342 Ogden Falls Blvd.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 342 Ogden Falls Blvd. in Oswego. The price was $315,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 1,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $315,000, single-family home at 2082 Kathleen Circle

The single-family house at 2082 Kathleen Circle in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000. The house was built in 2002. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $315,000, three-bedroom home at 27 Winrock Road

The sale of the single-family house at 27 Winrock Road in Montgomery has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The house was built in 1976 and has a living area of 1,332 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The home features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $315,000, single-family home at 420 Prairieview Drive

The single-family home at 420 Prairieview Drive in Oswego has new owners. The price was $315,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,346 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $323,000, residential home at 10352 Fox River Drive

The residential property at 10352 Fox River Drive in Newark has been sold. The total purchase price was $323,000. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $325,000, three-bedroom house at 2017 Pembridge Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2017 Pembridge Lane in Joliet. The price was $325,000. The house was built in 2022 and the living area totals 1,776 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $340,000, single-family home at 612 Belmont Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 612 Belmont Ave. in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $340,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,861 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $119. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $345,000, three-bedroom house at 1447 Aspen Lane

A 1,447-square-foot single-family house at 1447 Aspen Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $345,000, $238 per square foot. The home was built in 1998. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $346,000, single-family home at 1975 Misty Ridge Court

The single-family home at 1975 Misty Ridge Court in Aurora has new owners. The price was $346,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,740 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $199. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 14.