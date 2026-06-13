Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $700,000

A single-family house located at 75 Oak Creek Drive in Yorkville changed owners on May 18.

The 4,042-square-foot house, built in 1993, was sold for $700,000, or $173 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for four cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.2 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 3,113-square-foot single-family home at 63 Oak Creek Drive, sold in November 2025, for $640,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family residence at 68 Oak Creek Drive sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 52 Oak Creek Drive, in February, a 3,465-square-foot single-family house was sold for $541,500, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.