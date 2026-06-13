Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Geneva

A single-family residence located at 0N622 Sounders Drive in Geneva has a new owner since May 29.

The 2,850-square-foot house, built in 2011, was sold for $650,000, or $228 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for three cars. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family house at 948 Bluestem Drive, sold in April, for $740,000.

· At 814 Sunflower Drive, in August 2025, a 3,422-square-foot single-family home was sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In March, a 2,968-square-foot single-family residence at 3497 Winding Meadow Lane sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $256. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.