Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $270,000

The single-family residence located at 2613 Cherie Lane in Ottawa was sold on May 20, for $270,000, or $153 per square foot.

The home, built in 1983, has an interior space of 1,770 square feet. This is a two-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,970 square feet.

Other homes in Ottawa that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family residence at 2704 Cherie Lane, sold in May, for $305,000, a price per square foot of $164.

· In August 2025, a 2,574-square-foot single-family residence at 2603 Cherie Lane sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $128.

· At 413 Hillside Avenue, in July 2025, a 1,024-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $190,000, a price per square foot of $186.