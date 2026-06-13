Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $2.35 million

The single-family residence located at 176 South Arlington Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 22, for $2.35 million, or $646 per square foot.

The house, built in 2021, has an interior space of 3,639 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been purchased:

· At 110 North Elm Avenue, in April, a 3,656-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.39 million, a price per square foot of $379. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 266 South Claremont Street sold for $1.5 million, a price per square foot of $542. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 203 North Larch Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $566.