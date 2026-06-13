Seneca home built in 1880 sells for $419,000 in Seneca

The single-family residence located at 187 West Union Street in Seneca was sold on May 28, for $419,000, or $131 per square foot.

The house, built in 1880, has an interior space of 3,194 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property’s lot measures 13,939 square feet.

These nearby homes in Seneca have also recently changed hands:

· In October 2025, a 1,924-square-foot single-family residence at 118 North Cash Street sold for $249,000, a price per square foot of $129.

· At 175 South Cash Street, in June 2025, a 1,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,596-square-foot single-family residence at 144 South Main Street, sold in June 2025, for $220,000, a price per square foot of $138.