Sale closed in Will County: $1.04 million for a single-family home

A 4,240-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1991, has changed hands.

The house at 2711 Wendy Drive, Naperville, in Will County was sold on May 28 for $1.04 million, or $244 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 12,500-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Will County have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 723 Mesa Drive, in March, a 3,246-square-foot single-family house was sold for $817,500, a price per square foot of $252.

· A 3,396-square-foot single-family home at 727 Mesa Drive, sold in September 2025, for $865,000, a price per square foot of $255.

· In April, a single-family house at 2712 Breckenridge Lane sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $299.