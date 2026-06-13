Sale closed in St. Charles: $1.14 million for a residential home

The residential property located at 3041 Majestic Oaks Lane in St. Charles was sold on May 28, for $1.14 million, or $223 per square foot.

The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 5,108 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached four-car garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.