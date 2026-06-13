Sale closed in Oswego: $500,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 617 Carnation Drive in Oswego was sold on May 28, for $500,000, or $215 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,325 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 11,011 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· In September 2025, a single-family house at 703 Churchill Lane sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 328 Persimmon Lane, in August 2025, a 1,972-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $432,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 514 Danbury Drive, sold in April, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.