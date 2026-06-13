Rochelle home built in 1900 sells for $270,000

The single-family residence located at 303 Depot St. in Rochelle was sold on May 20, for $270,000, or $145 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 1,863 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 12,199 square feet.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· In October 2025, a 2,362-square-foot single-family house at 124 E. Depot St. in Rochelle sold for $287,000, a price per square foot of $122.

· A single-family home at 321 W. North St. in Rochelle, sold in May, for $140,000.

· At 618 S. Pierce St. in Rochelle, in June 2025, a 1,410-square-foot single-family house was sold for $267,000, a price per square foot of $189.