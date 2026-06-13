Residential home sells in Cary for $425,000

The residential property located at 440 Galway Drive in Cary was sold on May 27, for $425,000, or $186 per square foot.

The home, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,284 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,484 square feet.

Other homes in Cary have recently been sold nearby:

· At 317 Sterling Circle, in April, a 4,932-square-foot residential property was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $122. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 86 Silver Tree Circle, sold in April, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 134 Bright Oaks Circle sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $173. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.