Oswego: Single-family home sells for $410,000

A single-family home located at 604 Berkshire Court in Oswego has a new owner since May 19.

The 1,609-square-foot house, built in 1995, was sold for $410,000, or $255 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 11,882 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a single-family residence at 633 Salem Circle sold for $427,000, a price per square foot of $224. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 610 Salem Circle, sold in November 2025, for $386,000, a price per square foot of $277. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 457 Newport Circle, in November 2025, a 1,177-square-foot single-family house was sold for $251,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.