Oglesby home built in 1898 sells for $140,000

A 2,182-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1898, has changed hands.

The home at 221 E. First St. in Oglesby was sold on May 26 for $140,000, or $64 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Oglesby that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family residence at 223 E. Second St., sold in June 2025, for $110,000.

· At 318 E. Second St., in July 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $125,000, a price per square foot of $116.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 125 E. First St. sold for $76,000.