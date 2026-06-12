Homes at or under $150,000 in Kankakee County in the week of June 1

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kankakee County, here’s what sold for $150,000 or under over the past week.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $150,000

Priced at $150,000, this residential property situated at 618 S. Main St., Grant Park, was sold in May. The property comprises a 4,356-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $142,500

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 2434 N. 7000w Road, Bonfield, the home was sold for $142,500. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.6 acres. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $112,000

In May, a single-family residence located at 757 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais, changed ownership. The property was sold for $112,000. The lot size encompasses 10,531 square feet. The deal was closed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $109,500

At $109,500, the single-family residence located at 373 N. Van Buren Ave., Bradley, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. The property sits on a 9,000-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 12.

5. $100,000

For a price tag of $100,000, the single-family residence, located at 157 W. Hickory St., Unit 159, Kankakee, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 3,150-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 22.