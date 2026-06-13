DuPage and Cook County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of June 1?

A single-family home in Berwyn that sold for $400,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in the DuPage and Cook County area in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $501,413. The average price per square foot ended up at $95. A total of 2310 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 4,993 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 3742 Clinton Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 3742 Clinton Ave. in Berwyn has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1927 and has a living area of 1,699 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $400,000, single-family home at 8830 W. 164th St.

The single-family home at 8830 W. 164th St. in Orland Park has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,388 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 8908 Olcott Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8908 Olcott Ave. in Morton Grove. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1955 and the living area totals 1,149 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $348. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 411 Indian Hill Drive

A 2,068-square-foot single-family home at 411 Indian Hill Drive in Buffalo Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $193 per square foot. The house was built in 1968. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $400,000, single-family home at 5642 S. Natchez Ave.

A 1,190-square-foot single-family house at 5642 S. Natchez Ave. in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $336 per square foot. The home was built in 1946. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 249 Shawnee Drive

The single-family residence at 249 Shawnee Drive in Carol Stream has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $298. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $400,000, single-family home at 3540 Fairfax Court W

A 1,679-square-foot single-family residence at 3540 Fairfax Court W in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, condominium at 4801 N. Winthrop Ave., Unit 4801-3

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 4801 N. Winthrop Ave., Unit 4801-3 in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2006. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, condominium at 8300 Callie Ave., Unit F407

The condominium at 8300 Callie Ave., Unit F407 in Morton Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2006. The condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, condominium at 3276 North Carriageway Drive, Unit D

The sale of the condominium at 3276 North Carriageway Drive, Unit D in Arlington Heights has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,587 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The condo has three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 21.