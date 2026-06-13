Best residential property deals the week of June 1 in Kane County

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $390,500 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $463,769. The average price per square foot ended up at $259. A total of 220 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,033 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $390,500, single-family home at 3208 Raphael Court

The single-family house at 3208 Raphael Court in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $390,500. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,592 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $245. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $392,500, three-bedroom house at 407 10th Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 407 10th Court in St. Charles. The price was $392,500. The house was built in 1959 and the living area totals 1,230 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $319. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $395,000, single-family home at 13476 Michigan Ave.

A 1,564-square-foot single-family residence at 13476 Michigan Ave. in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $253 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The deal was finalized on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $395,000, three-bedroom home at 425 N. Alfred Ave.

The sale of the single-family residence at 425 N. Alfred Ave. in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $395,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,531 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $258. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $395,000, single-family home at 622 Spring St.

A 1,540-square-foot single-family home at 622 Spring St. in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $395,000, $256 per square foot. The home was built in 1890. The house has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $399,000, single-family home at 75 Woodland Park Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 75 Woodland Park Circle in Gilberts has been finalized. The price was $399,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $254. The deal was closed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $399,000, single-family home at 2358 Cannon Drive

The single-family house at 2358 Cannon Drive in Pingree Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000. The deal was closed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $400,000, residential home at 600 Spring Court

The residential property at 600 Spring Court in Geneva has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 2,018 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $198. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $400,000, single-family home at 3701 Blue Ridge Drive

A 1,723-square-foot single-family residence at 3701 Blue Ridge Drive in Carpentersville has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $232 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, single-family home at 14248 Newport Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 14248 Newport Circle in Huntley. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 1,629 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 22.