Best residential property deals in McHenry County the week of June 1

A residential home in Algonquin that sold for $273,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $376,481. The average price per square foot ended up at $221. A total of 159 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,024 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $273,000, residential home at 511 Greens View Drive

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 511 Greens View Drive in Algonquin. The price was $273,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 3,963 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $69. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $275,000, residential home at 7509 Marblehead Road

The residential property at 7509 Marblehead Road in Wonder Lake has new owners. The price was $275,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 840 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $327. The deal was closed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $282,000, residential home at 1200 Second St.

The sale of the residential property at 1200 Second St. in Harvard has been finalized. The price was $282,000. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $285,500, residential home at 3312 Twisted Oak Court

A 1,157-square-foot residential property at 3312 Twisted Oak Court in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,500, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 1997. The transaction was completed on May 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $287,000, residential home at 5713 Fieldstone Trail

A 2,056-square-foot residential property at 5713 Fieldstone Trail in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $287,000, $140 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was closed on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $300,000, residential home at 5275 Pebble Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 5275 Pebble Lane in Prairie Grove. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 1,704 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $176. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $300,000, residential home at 1410 Ssex St.

A 1,272-square-foot residential property at 1410 Ssex St. in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $236 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $300,000, residential home at 1213 Draper Road

The sale of the residential property at 1213 Draper Road in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The deal was finalized on May 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $300,000, residential home at 1241 Draper Road

The residential property at 1241 Draper Road in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The deal was closed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $300,000, residential home at 1709 Rogers Ave.

The residential property at 1709 Rogers Ave. in McHenry has new owners. The price was $300,000. The home was built in 1983 and has a living area of 976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $307. The deal was closed on May 21.