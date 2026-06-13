1921 home in Brookfield-Riverside goes for $475,000

The single-family home located at 9439 Congress Park Avenue in Brookfield-Riverside was sold on June 2, for $475,000, or $265 per square foot.

The house, built in 1921, has an interior space of 1,795 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with hot water heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,687 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield-Riverside that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January, a single-family residence at 4334 Dubois Blvd. sold for $333,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 4334 Dubois Blvd., sold in January, for $333,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 9405 Congress Park Avenue, in April 2025, a 1,245-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.