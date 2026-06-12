Will County: Single-family home goes for $1.1 million

A single-family home located at 3915 Royal Portrush Drive in Will County has a new owner since May 28.

The 3,782-square-foot house, built in 2000, was sold for $1.1 million, or $291 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Will County have also recently been purchased:

· At 4719 Torphin Hill Court, in September 2025, a 4,700-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.33 million, a price per square foot of $282. The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 3907 Littlestone Circle sold for $1.32 million, a price per square foot of $276. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 4,026-square-foot single-family home at 4544 Corktree Road, sold in October 2025, for $1.15 million, a price per square foot of $286. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.