What $350,000 or less got you in Kendall County from May 25 to June 7

For prospective homebuyers eyeing the real estate market in the area of Kendall County, here’s what sold for $350,000 or under between May 25 and June 7.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded from the week of May 25 to the week of June 7, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $346,000

In May, a single-family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms located at 1975 Misty Ridge Court, Aurora, changed ownership. The property, covering 1,740 square feet, was built in 2001 and was sold for $346,000, which calculates to $199 per square foot. The deal was closed on May 14.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $345,000

This single-family residence, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 1447 Aspen Lane, Yorkville, the house spans 1,447 square feet and was sold for $345,000, or $238 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 9,656-square-foot, and it was built in 1998. The deal was finalized on May 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $340,000

Situated at 612 Belmont Ave., Oswego, this single-family house, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was sold in May for a price of $340,000, translating to $119 per square foot. The property, constructed in 2004, offers a living area of 2,861 square feet and sits on an 11,044-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $325,000

Priced at $325,000 (equivalent to $183 per square foot), this single-family home, constructed in 2022 and situated at 2017 Pembridge Lane, Joliet, was sold in May. The home spans 1,776 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 1,753-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $323,000

For a price tag of $323,000, the residential property, located at 10352 Fox River Drive, Newark, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 12-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 19.