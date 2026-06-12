What $150,000 can buy you in Lee and Whiteside County, June 1-7

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Lee and Whiteside counties, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $150,000

At $150,000 ($113 per square foot), the property located at 56 La Moille Road, LaMoille, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 1950, provides 1,330 square feet of living space, and sits on a 107.1-acre lot. The deal was finalized on May 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $149,000

Priced at $149,000, this single-family residence situated at 502 7th Ave., Rock Falls, was sold in May. The property comprises a 6,970-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $135,000

For a price tag of $135,000, the single-family home, located at 2215 Fifth Ave., Sterling, changed hands in May. The property comprises a 12,880-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $132,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 404 N. Main St., Coleta, the home was sold for $132,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.5 acres. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $123,000

Situated at 712 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, this single-family residence, was sold in May for a price of $123,000, translating to $151 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1952, offers a living area of 816 square feet and sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on May 4.