Single-family home sells for $900,000 in La Grange

The single-family home located at 524 S. Stone Ave. in La Grange was sold on June 2, for $900,000, or $509 per square foot.

The home, built in 1942, has an interior space of 1,767 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,750 square feet.

Other homes in La Grange that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 604 S. Stone Ave., sold in August 2025, for $975,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,828-square-foot single-family house at 504 S. Spring Ave. sold for $674,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 524 S. Kensington Ave., in January, a 1,894-square-foot single-family home was sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.