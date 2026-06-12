Single-family home sells for $825,000 in Fox Lake

A single-family house located at 171 Waltonian Terrace in Fox Lake changed owner on May 28.

The 2,840-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $825,000, or $290 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,099 square feet.

Other homes in Fox Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 163 Arthur Ave., in October 2025, a 1,380-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $344.

· In December 2025, a single-family home at 67 Cora Ave. sold for $465,000.

· A 2,325-square-foot single-family house at 42 N. Holly Ave., sold in August 2025, for $690,000, a price per square foot of $297.