Rochelle home built in 1900 sells for $76,000

The single-family home located at 421 Eventh Ave. in Rochelle was sold on May 19, for $76,000, or $37 per square foot.

The home, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,058 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 8,194-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Rochelle that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 822 N. Main St., in December 2025, a 1,280-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $65,000, a price per square foot of $51.

· A 1,260-square-foot single-family house at 522 N. Sixth St., sold in October 2025, for $67,500, a price per square foot of $54.

· In June 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family home at 851 N. 11th St. sold for $100,000, a price per square foot of $99.