Residential home sells for $447,000 in Crystal Lake

The residential property located at 388 Narragansett Court in Crystal Lake was sold on May 26, for $447,000, or $217 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,064 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently been sold:

· At 735 Nashua Court, in May, a 2,568-square-foot residential property was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A residential property at 533 Nunda Trail, sold in April, for $544,900, a price per square foot of $162. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 682 Silk Oak Lane sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.